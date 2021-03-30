3AW
Sly of the Underworld: The menu for a restaurant staffed by inmates

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
In the UK, restaurants staffed by inmates are opening inside prisons.

The first ‘Clink’ restaurant opened in 2014, and there are currently four in operation, with plans to increase that to 74.

John ‘Sly’ Silvester says the recidivism rate among inmates working in the restaurants is 40 per cent lower than the general prison population.

Sly has put together his proposed menu for Victoria, if it were to adopt a similar scheme.

Press PLAY below for the full segment

