3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sly of the Underworld: The moment that was ‘almost like a green light’ for Victorian criminals

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Sly of the Underworld: The moment that was ‘almost like a green light’ for Victorian criminals

John ‘Sly’ Silvester says Victoria has reached the “new normal” after COVID-19 lockdowns, and crime is on rise.

He says the removal of mandatory mask wearing in most public spaces was “almost like a green light” for criminals in Victoria.

“There’s been a spike in aggravated burglaries, in carjackings, family violence is off the scale, first-responding police are being run ragged,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for the full segment

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332