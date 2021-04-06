Sly of the Underworld: The moment that was ‘almost like a green light’ for Victorian criminals

John ‘Sly’ Silvester says Victoria has reached the “new normal” after COVID-19 lockdowns, and crime is on rise.

He says the removal of mandatory mask wearing in most public spaces was “almost like a green light” for criminals in Victoria.

“There’s been a spike in aggravated burglaries, in carjackings, family violence is off the scale, first-responding police are being run ragged,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for the full segment