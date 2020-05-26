Sly of the Underworld: The mysterious ‘button man’ and the missing high country campers

Detectives have made a renewed push for information on missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, who disappeared from Victoria’s high country on March.

There have been several unconfirmed sightings of the pair, but Sly says it’s unlikely they went missing by choice.

“There’s a lot of things which tend, without firm evidence, to look at the issue of foul play,” he said.

Carol and Russell aren’t the only people to disappear in the region.

A total of six people, many who are experienced campers and hikers, have disappeared without a trace in the area over the last few years.

With so many disappearances, and little concrete evidence on what happened to them, rumours have flourished.

Police recently visited a mysterious and “spooky” man who camps out in the remote high country for months at a time to ask if he’d seen anything which could help in the search for the missing campers.

Sly says the mysterious camper, known as the ‘button man’, is the talk of the high country.

