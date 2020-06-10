Sly of the Underworld: The ‘no brainer’ change that’s set to revolutionise policing in Victoria

The Victoria Police air wing is about to change in a big way, and Sly says it’ll improve police capacity across the state.

The police air wing is being re-equipped with three Leonardo twin engine AW139s, and a new fixed wing aircraft.

“They’re 15 seat helicopters with a long range, which means they’re able to land of the roof of the new police complex in Spencer Street, and pick up a full SOG, fully kitted out crew and go anywhere in the state,” Sly explained.

“I would think they’d be able to land and pick them up within about five minutes.

“They’re also taking a fixed wing which means for the first time they’ll have 24 hour, 7 day a week capacity, which will impact heavily on pursuits because instead of chasing them you can follow them from the air.

“It’s a no brainer that you need that capacity.”

