Sly Of The Underworld: The search for Victoria’s next top cop

Sly Of The Underworld has updated Ross and John on the hunt for the replacement of Graham Ashton as Victoria’s chief commissioner.

He said “serious consideration” was given to asking Mr Ashton to extend his contract in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but the government has now decided to stick to the planned path.

Sly said former deputy chief Sir Ken Jones has not made the shortlist, and four names are now leading the betting…

Click PLAY to hear Sly’s full segment, which starts with news of a former cop’s win in court over a fight to have costs for his support dog covered

You can hear Sly on Ross and John every Wednesday on 3AW from 8.15am.