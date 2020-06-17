Sly of the Underworld: The bizarre case of the broom and the mistaken identity

A man in the sleepy NSW town of Goolgowi was woken to two intruders armed with a machete and a broom standing over his bed.

The pair asked him if his name was Kevin and when he told them it wasn’t, the home invaders shook his hand and left.

He reported the incident to police, who did a sweep of the small country town and located the intruder at another home, where the owner of the home, who was named Kevin, was cooking the home invaders breakfast.

One of the intruders, Terrence Leroy, was charged with intimidation in circumstances of aggravation, but when the case went to court the charges were dropped because of some strange circumstances surrounding the bizarre incident.

Press PLAY below to find out how the strange case unfolded and why the charges were dropped.