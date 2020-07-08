Sly of the Underworld: Why police are expecting crime to surge for two years after lockdown
Sly of the Underworld this morning told 3AW Breakfast police are expecting crime will drop in Melbourne as the city goes into a second lockdown…
But it’s just “delaying the inevitable”.
He says police are expecting a two-year crime surge at the end of the shut down.
“It’s a little bit like a river … this will only build the flood waters up,” he told Kate Stevenson and Stephen Quartermain, filling in for Ross and John.
