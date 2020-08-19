3AW
Sly of the Underworld: Why police divers are searching Sydney Harbour

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel

Police divers are searching a section of Sydney Harbour for weapons used in the 1980 assassination of Turkish consul-general Sarik Ariyak and his bodyguard Engin Sever.

It comes after the reward for information was lifted from $250,000 to $1 million in December last year.

Sly says he’s certain police know exactly what they’re searching for.

“They must be getting some pretty good mail,” he told Ross and Russel.

“You don’t go diving in Sydney Harbour on the off chance you’re going to find a barnacle-covered gun.”

But there’s one person Sly says police think was involved who definitely won’t be talking.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

