Sly pays tribute to ‘much loved’ former Chief Commissioner Mick Miller

3AW Breakfast contributor John ‘Sly’ Silvester delivered a moving eulogy at the funeral of former police chief commissioner Mick Miller yesterday.

The veteran crime reporter told Ross and John the well-attended service covered the political spectrum.

“The first thing you noticed was, because he was so politically independent, both major parties were represented (at the funeral),” he said.

“What a touching and memorable service for a much loved Chief Commissioner.

“He was a Chief Commissioner but also a leader.

“He didn’t get his authority from his rank … Rank affords you the right to issue orders but character gives you the right to respect.”

Mr Miller served as Victoria’s most senior policeman for 10 years from 1977 to 1987.

