SLY: Police feared ‘mass civil disobedience’ before Sunday’s restriction easing

Police were fearful that there would be violent demonstrations if Melbourne’s lockdown wasn’t eased last weekend.

John ‘Sly’ Silvester says senior police warned the state government that there would be trouble if the strict rules weren’t relaxed.

“Senior police urged the government, before last Sunday’s announcement, to ease some of the lockdowns because they felt we were at a tipping point and there would be mass civil disobedience and some potentially violent demonstrations,” he told Ross and Russel.

“They’re also concerned, when this is over, about a divide between the city and the regions, with hostility to Melbourne people coming.”

