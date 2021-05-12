Sly rescued after driving car ‘effectively over a cliff’

John ‘Sly’ Silvester got himself into a bit of trouble when he got lost in a remote part of the state recently.

He says he put his car “effectively over a cliff” and the Victoria Police Echo Taskforce came to his aid.

“Two wheels were off the ground — one rear and one front!,” he told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below to hear Sly’s account of how his rescue unfolded

Upon further questioning Sly admitted the “cliff” may have been a “big drain”.