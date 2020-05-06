SLY: The ‘bombshell claim’ made in a Lawyer X royal commission submission which isn’t being investigated

The Royal Commission into Police Informants has been given an extension until November and an extra $11 million, after receiving a staggering 146,000 documents, many of them thousands of pages long.

But Sly of the Underworld says the document he found most interesting is only a few pages long.

The document in question is a statement from Sergeant Jim Coghlan, the police officer who arrested Tony Mokbel.

“His sworn statement said that Gobbo had absolutely nothing to do with the arrest in Athens, but it went further,” Sly told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“It also claimed another lawyer, not Gobbo, was involved in laundering $100,000 of Mokbel money at an interstate casino.

“By any definition it’s a bombshell claim, yet it won’t be investigated by the royal commission because it’s outside of its terms of reference.

“This allegation, it appears to me, is not being pursued either by police or by the appropriate ethic bodies.

“Some of the people who have been turning blue in the face regarding the actions of Gobbo and the ethics probably should have a look closer to home.”

