SLY | The footage that shows why we need new ‘hostile vehicle’ policy

Sly of the Underworld says new guidelines for police when dealing with extremely dangerous drivers is “great news” and a case of the “the Empire strikes back”.

In a measure to prevent another incident like the Bourke St massacre, Victoria Police this week announced an explicit policy empowering officers to take decisive action in the event of a hostile vehicle attack, including the ability to shoot at and ram drivers.

Sly applauded the policy.

“There have been troubles for the police,” he told Ross and John, pointing to a 2012 high-speed chase (video below).

“You see a police officer ram the car in what you would now consider the template (for dealing with that sort of situation).

“(But) he ended up getting charged and was acquitted at the County Court, which is why police haven’t done those sort of things.”

