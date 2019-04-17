3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sly: What should really worry Melburnians about the Love Machine shooting

4 hours ago
sly of the underworld

Sly Of The Underworld says there’s a particular detail to the drive-by shooting outside a Prahran nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning that should make Melburnians more concerned than they already are.

The car involved, a stolen Porsche that was later found burned out, was reportedly doing at least 30 km/h while it drove past and shots were fired from the car.

“It’s totally impossible to aim accurately,” Sly explained on 3AW Breakfast.

“So it’s fair to assume they weren’t after that particular security guard – they simply wanted to spray people.

“There’s groups out there, which are largely middle eastern crime gangs and outlaw motorbike gangs, who just don’t care.

“They’ve decided they’re a law unto themselves.

“They simply aren’t frightened.”

Narre Warren South man Aaron Khalid Osmani, 37, who worked as a security guard at the venue, died in hospital on Sunday after being hit by bullets.

Several others were hit by bullets.

Sly warned revellers to be “very careful” when out on the weekend.

“These people are card-carrying idiots,” he said.

“They’re not the hitmen you think of.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

sly of the underworld
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332