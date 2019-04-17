Sly: What should really worry Melburnians about the Love Machine shooting

Sly Of The Underworld says there’s a particular detail to the drive-by shooting outside a Prahran nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning that should make Melburnians more concerned than they already are.

The car involved, a stolen Porsche that was later found burned out, was reportedly doing at least 30 km/h while it drove past and shots were fired from the car.

“It’s totally impossible to aim accurately,” Sly explained on 3AW Breakfast.

“So it’s fair to assume they weren’t after that particular security guard – they simply wanted to spray people.

“There’s groups out there, which are largely middle eastern crime gangs and outlaw motorbike gangs, who just don’t care.

“They’ve decided they’re a law unto themselves.

“They simply aren’t frightened.”

Narre Warren South man Aaron Khalid Osmani, 37, who worked as a security guard at the venue, died in hospital on Sunday after being hit by bullets.

Several others were hit by bullets.

Sly warned revellers to be “very careful” when out on the weekend.

“These people are card-carrying idiots,” he said.

“They’re not the hitmen you think of.”

