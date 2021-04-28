3AW
Sly: Why a St Kilda woman called police over a tawny frogmouth

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
A St Kilda woman has called the police on a tawny frogmouth owl.

The woman contacted police with a complaint about a low electronic alarm in the laneway behind her apartment building, which she said was going off at all hours and keeping her awake.

Thinking it may be a faulty alarm, and fearing it could be a peeping tom or a burglar, police investigated.

And what they found wasn’t what they expected.

“It was a tawny frogmouth!,” Sly told Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for Sly’s full segment.

