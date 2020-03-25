Sly’s plan to help Victoria best manage the coronavirus crisis

Sly Of The Underworld has thrown up a raft of suggestions to help Victoria best combat the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking on 3AW Breakfast, he said;

it was “absolutely vital” that emergency service workers were given “priority” when it came to testing and results over the coming days, weeks and months.

you could “forget” the thought of Graham Ashton retiring in the coming months as Victoria’s police chief – “The government must ask him to stay. You wouldn’t change leader in the middle of a bushfire or flood, and this is much worse and will last much longer.”

some private schools could be re-opened to handle the teaching needs of students who have parents that are required to work – “they keep telling their students they’ll make them better citizens. This is your chance to prove it.”

we will need to invest more heavily in family violence, given “all the modelling” suggests rates will increase during this crisis.

re-distribute PSO’s from train stations (where they’re no longer really needed) to supermarkets and hospitals where they can control crowds and restore order.

