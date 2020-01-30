Sly’s seven-point plan to help Australia recover from bushfire crisis

Sly Of The Underworld has come up with a seven-point plan to help Australia recover from this summer’s bushfire crisis.

John Silvester revealed his plan on 3AW Breakfast.

And it received plenty of support.

A corporate sponsorship for 40,000 cooler bags. Each is sold for $20 in bushfire regions, with the money going to local CFA. You would present the cooler bag at local participating retail outlets for a 10 per cent discount. Buy a bag and you enter a raffle, with the prize being one of 12 country weekend packages (in fire impacted areas) provided by the state government. A reality TV show where 12 celebrity chefs – six from Melbourne and six from Sydney – travel to a bushfire impacted town and cook local produce to make a meal for emergency service workers. Viewers would vote for the winning meal and a percentage of the advertising revenue would go to the relief effort. Minimum security prisoners, close to being released, are offered the chance to volunteer for bushfire recovery work. They’d receive a day off their sentence for every day they worked. It would also give them a work profile and sense of purpose. Free train / bus tickets to bushfire impacted regions on designated weekends. A travelling music concert to impacted areas. Emergency workers would get free entry. Each state cabinet minister “adopts” a bushfire impacted town the next year, helping them with their unique needs. Prime Minister Scott Morrison finishes the holiday he had cut short. But not in Hawaii. He should visit a bushfire impacted region for a long weekend.

