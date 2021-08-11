Small business minister’s message to those who’ve ‘fallen through the cracks’

The minister for small business says it was always inevitable some businesses would ‘fall through the cracks’ of the government’s COVID-19 financial support packages.

But Jaala Pulford told Tom Elliott that number was small and everything possible was being done to resolve those issues to ensure they got help.

“It has been an incredibly challenging 18 months,” she said on 3AW Drive.

Picture by Getty iStock