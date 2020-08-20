Small businesses push for right to sack staff who refuse COVID-19 vaccine

Small businesses are pushing for the right to sack staff who refuse a COVID-19 vaccine when one is found.

CEO of the Council of Small Businesses of Australia, Peter Strong, proposed the change, which will be discussed at a council meeting today.

Mr Strong says the move would protect businesses from potential lawsuits if a staff member contracts COVID-19 from a coworker.

He told Ross and Russel he thinks staff would sue their employers in such a situation.

“It’s the classic approach,” he said.

“That’s exactly what would happen, even though it’s the coworker that’s the problem.

“It’s extraordinary that people would think they don’t have to vaccinate in this extraordinary time … this is a life and death situation.”

