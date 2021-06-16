Small crowd permitted for Friday night AFL clash

The state government will allow up to 7,000 spectators to attend Friday night’s clash between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at Kardinia Park.

Only those that are members of either club and live in the Geelong area will be allowed to attend the only game in the state this weekend.

It comes as the state government announced an easing of restrictions, set to begin from 11:59pm on Thursday night.

Geelong coach Chris Scott said he was frustrated by the crowd cap.

“It’s incredibly disappointing that we can’t get more people here in the environment we find ourselves in,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.