3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Small crowd permitted for Friday..

Small crowd permitted for Friday night AFL clash

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Article image for Small crowd permitted for Friday night AFL clash

The state government will allow up to 7,000 spectators to attend Friday night’s clash between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at Kardinia Park.

Only those that are members of either club and live in the Geelong area will be allowed to attend the only game in the state this weekend.

It comes as the state government announced an easing of restrictions, set to begin from 11:59pm on Thursday night.

Geelong coach Chris Scott said he was frustrated by the crowd cap.

“It’s incredibly disappointing that we can’t get more people here in the environment we find ourselves in,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

 

 

 

3AW Football
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332