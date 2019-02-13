3AW
Smart Snacks! Michael Carr-Gregg and Flip Shelton release new recipe book!

18 hours ago
3aw mornings

Click HERE for more information

3AW regulars Michael Carr-Gregg and Flip Shelton have teamed up to create a collection of simple, speedy recipes to help parents keep their kids and teens happier and healthier.

The book contains over 100 recipes.

The leading child psychologist and passionate foodie joined Neil Mitchell in studio on Wednesday!

“There’s a really clear connection between food and mood,” Dr Carr-Gregg said.

Click PLAY below to hear more about the book!

3aw mornings
FoodNews
