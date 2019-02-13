Smart Snacks! Michael Carr-Gregg and Flip Shelton release new recipe book!

3AW regulars Michael Carr-Gregg and Flip Shelton have teamed up to create a collection of simple, speedy recipes to help parents keep their kids and teens happier and healthier.

The book contains over 100 recipes.

The leading child psychologist and passionate foodie joined Neil Mitchell in studio on Wednesday!

“There’s a really clear connection between food and mood,” Dr Carr-Gregg said.

