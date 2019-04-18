3AW
Smash and dash: Cop injured in dramatic Dandenong ramming and chase

3 hours ago
Macquarie National News

A police officer has been injured in a dramatic arrest after a ramming at Dandenong this morning.

Police on a routine patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle in Kirkham Street shortly before 1am.

Back-up was called and, when they arrived, the suspicious vehicle was blocked in the driveway of an apartment block.

That’s when the driver allegedly rammed a police vehicle repeatedly before speeding up the driveway, smashing through a fence and into the side of the house.

Officers gave chase on foot.

They used capsicum spray to help subdue the man and eventually take him into custody on Lenaro Street.

The suspect was taken to hospital under police guard.

An officer has been treated for a non-life threatening injury suffered in the arrest.

