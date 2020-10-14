Premier’s electoral office smashed and graffitied overnight
Premier Daniel Andrews’s electoral office in Noble Park was vandalised overnight.
Listener Phil reported the vandalism to Ross and Russel.
“The window is broken, not completely shattered,” he said.
“There’s spray paint all over the front.”
The office has been graffitied with the words ‘Sack Dan’.
Bricks, which were likely used to smash the windows, are lying on the footpath in front of the office.
The electorate office of Victorian Premier @DanielAndrewsMP vandalised. The bricks (presumably) used to damage the windows still scattered out the front. @3AW693 @RossAndRussel pic.twitter.com/xYdpOh74km
— Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) October 14, 2020