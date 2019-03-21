Smith St smash and bash: Hero bollard saves the day in Collingwood ram-raid

Three men are being hunted by police after a ram-raid on a sports store in Collingwood early this morning.

The trio reversed a white ute into the front door of the Macpac store on Smith Street, near Hotham Street, shortly before 4.30am.

They then smashed into the front of the store, but were stopped by a hero bollard.

The men fled the scene empty-handed.

All three were were perceived to be African in appearance and wearing hi-vis tops.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.