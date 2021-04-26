Smith Street bar apologises following heated reaction to police tribute

Tom Elliott says it’s “ridiculous” a Melbourne bar felt forced to apologise for paying tribute to one of the police officers killed in the Eastern Freeway tragedy.

Sircuit posted a photo of a blue light tribute it made on social media to mark the first anniversary of the tragic event.

Constable Glen Humphris, one of the officers killed, was a regular at the bar.

But the Facebook post was littered with abusive comments from people who vented their anger at the bar for “supporting oppressors” with the tribute.

“It is just ridiculous,” an exasperated Tom Elliott said.

“Those four police officers died on the front line, serving Victorian people, gay and straight.

“One of them was a regular at the bar.”

Picture: Facebook