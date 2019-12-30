LATEST: Out-of-control fire places several suburbs in Melbourne’s north under threat

LATEST: Residents in Bundoora, Greensborough and Mill Park are being told to take shelter immediately due to an out of control fire.

The bushfire is travelling from Jubilee Crescent in a southerly direction towards Clovemont Way.

This fire is threatening homes and lives.

If you in the area, you are in danger and need to act immediately to survive.

It is too late to leave.

The fire was initially brought under control, but weather conditions have since worsened and fire has broken containment lines.

3AW understands the fire has impacted homes.

Those in the area are advised to monitor the VicEmergency website for updates.