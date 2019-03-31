Smoke warning: Dandenong entertainment centre goes up in flames

Image: Chistine Ahern/Nine News

More than 50 firefighters are battling a huge fire at a popular entertainment centre in Dandenong South.

CFA crews were first called to the Star Entertainment Centre on the corner of Tower Road and the South Gippsland Highway about 3.45am.

The blaze is on the first floor of the building, which is home to a pool hall and restaurant.

More than a dozen fire trucks and more than 50 CFA and MFB personnel are on scene.

“At the height of the blaze there were flames leaping out of the building,” Nine News reporter Christine Ahern told 3AW Breakfast.

An advice message has been issued for suburbs within about a 10-kilometre radius including Bangholme, Dandenong, Eumemmerring and Hampton Park due to the smoke.

The venue was closed at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not yet clear.