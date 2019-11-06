Snake catcher’s warning after ‘disturbing’ discovery in Melbourne’s north-east

Image: Mark Pelley/Facebook

A snake catcher has issued a warning to Melburnians as snake season gets into full swing.

“Snake numbers are increasing and I’m finding an increased number of small snakes as well,” Snake catcher Mark Pelley told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“Every single year, every single snake season, I’m noticing it’s getting busier than the last one.”

Mr Pelley’s warning comes after he was called to a particularly concerning case on the weekend.

“I got called out to a house in Yarrambat. There was a baby eastern brown snake swimming in the pool there, and the family told me that they’d already seen a couple more earlier that morning,” he said.

“That’s when I realise this is just a brand new baby … so there’s a chance there could be up to 15 on the property!

“The disturbing news was that the day before they had a large tiger snake on the property at the same time.

“It’s also near a primary school.”

The eastern brown snake is the second-most venomous land snake in the world, with even baby snakes capable of killing an adult human.

Snake birthing season has also started early this year.

“I’m starting to find baby snakes already, which I did not expect in November,” Mr Pelley said.

Mark Pelley’s snake tips: