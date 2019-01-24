Snake on a train: Sssslithering passenger joins morning commute

We’ve heard of the film Snakes On A Plane, but this is just ridiculous.

3AW listener Sheryl sent us this photo of what she says was a large snake on the city-bound train from Greensborough yesterday.

“I was terrified, but I stayed where I was four rows back,” Sheryl told us.

Metro Trains statement: Dogs are permitted on metropolitan trains, but only if they are muzzled and on a lead. Conditions include that they are not allowed on seats. Small animals must be transported in a suitable container. Assistance animals are exempt – hearing guide dogs or guide dogs in training can travel for free on all public transport services.