‘Snake venom’ found in man who died after Gippsland music festival

Family of a man who died after being flown from a Gippsland music festival say he had snake venom in his system.

The funeral for Callum Edwards will be St John‘s Anglican Church in Mansfield today.

The La Trobe University student, 20, died in hospital after being airlifted from the Beyond the Valley Music Festival in Gippsland on December 29.

Initial reports suggested he had suffered a drug overdose.

However, his brother Liam Edwards has told the Herald Sun tests in hospital revealed he had snake venom in his system.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.