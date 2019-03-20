Sneaky alleged crim outside Frankston Magistrates’ court takes off with car keys

THE RUMOUR FILE

Police are searching for an alleged thief who pounced when a member of the public dropped their car keys outside the Frankston Magistrates court on Tuesday morning.

Yesterday on the Rumour File Ross and John were told an alleged miscreant attended at a suburban court, and upon seeing someone drop their keys, has pounced on them and take off in the car.

Today Senior Constable Paul Follett, from Frankston CIU told 3AW Breakfast the incident happened about 10am on Tuesday on Fletcher Road, Frankston.

“A member of the public was near the police station area, and at some point has dropped their keys,” he said.

“Some criminal has picked them up and probably followed the member of the public to their car and swooped in and stolen it.”

The car is a 2002 blue Holden Commodore sedan registered 1ML3LU.

The man is believed to be Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm tall, with a solid build and dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000