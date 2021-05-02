‘So lucky’: Why Baz Luhrmann sent his teenage children to an AFL game on the weekend
Australian director, writer and producer, Baz Lurhmann, sent his 15-year-old children to the Geelong v Sydney AFL game on Saturday.
He says it had a massive impact on the pair, who are “New Yorkers, really”.
“For them to have come back to the country they love and sit there with a crowd cheering — that’s not happening on Broadway. That’s not happening anywhere in the world really,” he told Ross and Russel.
“We’re so lucky. I cannot even begin to tell you how lucky we are in this country.”
Image: Mike Marsland / Getty