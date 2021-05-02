3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘So lucky’: Why Baz Luhrmann..

‘So lucky’: Why Baz Luhrmann sent his teenage children to an AFL game on the weekend

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for ‘So lucky’: Why Baz Luhrmann sent his teenage children to an AFL game on the weekend

Australian director, writer and producer, Baz Lurhmann, sent his 15-year-old children to the Geelong v Sydney AFL game on Saturday.

He says it had a massive impact on the pair, who are “New Yorkers, really”.

“For them to have come back to the country they love and sit there with a crowd cheering — that’s not happening on Broadway. That’s not happening anywhere in the world really,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We’re so lucky. I cannot even begin to tell you how lucky we are in this country.”

Press PLAY below to listen to the full interview.

Image: Mike Marsland / Getty

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332