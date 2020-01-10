Sobering experience: Skateboard-wielding woman snatches slab from three men

A trio of men had a sobering New Year’s Eve experience after a woman ambushed them, making off with their slab of beer, a laptop and two mobile phones.

The woman approached the men, who were drinking in a parked car near Carlton Gardens, and asked them for a beer at about 2am.

The men didn’t give her one, so she reached into the car and stole one.

The trio followed the woman and began filming her while they asked for payment for the stolen beer.

But things turned sour when the woman snatched the phone and refused to return it.

The men attempted to trick the woman into returning the phone by saying they’d give her $100 if she gave it back, before catching her unawares and snatching it.

This enraged the woman, who grabbed a skateboard from a passing skater and whacked the trio’s car with it repeatedly, causing substantial damage.

She then stole a laptop, two phones and a slab of beer from the vehicle before fleeing.

Police have released images of a woman they believe can assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au