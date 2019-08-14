Social media event urging the restart of one of Australia’s iconic cars attracts thousands

The plight of the AU Ford Falcon has spurred thousands to attend a Facebook event which urges Ford to reopen its old production site and get the much-loved car back into production.

Over 9,000 people have said they are attending ‘Storm the old Ford Factory and restart AU Falcon production’ hosted by Succulent Chinese Memes.

Street Machine contributor Kian Heagney told Tom Elliott while they weren’t the most attractive car, it was their longevity and versatility that set it apart.

“There has been cases of people documenting these things doing over a million kilometres on the factory running gear.

“They’re pretty much unkillable.”

The AU Ford Falcon was first introduced to Aussies in 1998 and was in production for four years.