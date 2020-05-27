Social media storm erupts as Twitter puts “warning” labels on Trump tweets

Social media users have been put on notice after US president Donald Trump had “warning” labels placed on two of his tweets for posting misleading information.

Social media gurus say it could have opened a can of worms.

“They have to apply it to everybody,” Meg Coffey told Tom Elliott.

“They can’t be seen to be singling just one person out.

“Since they’ve labelled Trump’s tweets, they’ve also gone after the Brazilian president and Venezuelan president, as well.”

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)