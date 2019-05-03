Social media whiz giving controversial candidates a boost says major parties ‘have no idea’

The social media guru who claims he drove up Clive Palmer’s popularity among young voters is now doing the same thing for Fraser Anning.

Radomir Kobryn-Coletti, managing director at R&CO agency, told Tom Elliott the major parties – Liberal and Labor – had “no clue” what they were doing online.

He isn’t supporting those he’s helping, either.

“They came for the memes, but he’s got no policy substance at all,” Mr Kobryn-Coletti said of Palmer.

He said Anning’s page was now the “number 1 Facebook page in Australia for politicians”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview