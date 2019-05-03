3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Social media whiz giving controversial..

Social media whiz giving controversial candidates a boost says major parties ‘have no idea’

1 min ago
3aw drive
ELECTIONElection 2019 Featured

The social media guru who claims he drove up Clive Palmer’s popularity among young voters is now doing the same thing for Fraser Anning.

Radomir Kobryn-Coletti, managing director at R&CO agency, told Tom Elliott the major parties – Liberal and Labor – had “no clue” what they were doing online.

He isn’t supporting those he’s helping, either.

“They came for the memes, but he’s got no policy substance at all,” Mr Kobryn-Coletti said of Palmer.

He said Anning’s page was now the “number 1 Facebook page in Australia for politicians”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

3aw drive
Election 2019News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332