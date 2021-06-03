3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Social researcher says demographics are..

Social researcher says demographics are not to blame for Melbourne’s COVID-19 outbreaks

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Social researcher says demographics are not to blame for Melbourne’s COVID-19 outbreaks

A demographer has thrown cold water on the theory that Melbourne’s demographics make it more susceptible to COVID-19 outbreaks than Sydney.

It had been suggested Melbourne’s younger, more socially active population and love for public transport as well as population density could be contributing to the spread of the virus.

However, social researcher and demographer at McCrindle Research Mark McCrindle says that is not the case.

“If you were to do a study of two global cities, and matched them side-by-side, you couldn’t get two better cases studies than Sydney and Melbourne because they do share so much in terms of their demographic profile,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“Sydney-siders … haven’t had (a COVID outbreak), so that’s been a blessing and the reasons for that … can’t be put down to demographics, because that’s not the case.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332