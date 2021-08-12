Sofia Levin’s top special edition eats in lockdown 6.0

The lockdown 6.0 extension comes with a silver lining. Our restaurants are so used to this toing and froing that their lockdown specials are better than ever. Here’s a list of seven venues across town putting on limited-edition meals, including some from brand new restaurants.

Before we get into them, a head’s up that you can flash your fully-vaccinated card at any of Jessi Singh’s venues (Daughter in Law, Mrs Singh’s, Mr Brownie Rooftop or Horn Please) and you get a free drink on the house.

A Trip to Turkey

Tulum

217 Carlisle St, Balaclava

Chef Coskun Uysal usually serves a fine-dining take on Turkish food, but during lockdown he’s wheeling out his street cart filled with traditional baked goods and sandwiches. His new lockdown 6.0 dish features battered mussels in a sandwich drenched with walnut tarator (tahini). There are also house-made boreks, hot pide and simit. 10am to 2pm (or until sold out) Tuesday to Saturday.

King of the North

Gray & Gray Bread & Wine

188 High Street, Northcote

This Russian-inspired wine bar (and one of my favourite restaurants of 2021) is assembling bread pockets with four exciting fillings: glazed oyster blade steak with preserved sunrise lime; Russian salad with smoked mussels; twice-cooked beets with brinza and horseradish; and their take on a prawn cocktail made with fried prawn heads and fermented chilli. You can also expect large format wines poured into takeaway cups and white Russian cocktails (technically vodka, coffee liqueur and cream or milk, but there’s an oat milk option for boozy vegans). Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 6pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gray and Gray (@grayandbreadandwine)

Brand New

Robata

2 Exhibition Street, Melbourne

This brand new restaurant from the San Telmo team has already had to pivot to meal boxes showcasing their Japanese menu. They’re ideal for two and available between Friday and Sunday during lockdown (order before 5pm for next-day delivery to most of Metro Melbourne, check the suburb list online). Here are the two options:

IE De Robata

Hand roll with fresh tuna and salmon

Chicken thigh yakitori with spring onion

Chicken meatball yakitori

Leek kushiyaki

Yaki onigiri (grilled rice ball)

IE De Robata: The Sequel

Assorted pickles

Fresh tuna and salmon sashimi

Pork katsu with cabbage, red miso sauce, Japanese mustard

Cucumber, shiso, sesame, shredded nori, pine nuts

Yaki onigiri (grilled rice ball), pickled cabbage

Yuzu marshmallow

Brand New

Deeds Taproom & Kitchen

4 Paran Place, Glen Iris

Opening in June, Deeds’ lockdown offering is all about fried chicken. Order two, five or 10 pieces, or a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, for pick-up or delivery. Pair your chook with classic sides (rustic mash, slaw, buttermilk biscuits, mac ‘n’ cheese and iceberg wedges). For dessert there’s malted whipped cheesecake. To drink, try one of 20, one-litre “crowlers” (one-litre cans filled with the brewery’s tap beer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deeds Brewing (@deedsbrewing)

Eat Curiously

Mumchan

1b Triholm Avenue, Laverton

395 Little Bourke Street, Melbourne

Mumchan offers anywhere between 60 and 85 banchan daily (Korean side dishes) daily, along with traditional soups, stews and stir-fries. Their delivery packs are one of the best things I’ve eaten during lockdowns and feed two people multiple meals. Set packs go online every weekend and have to be pre-ordered before 5pm Tuesday for delivery between Wednesday and Friday (or in-store pick up). That said, you can still order individual dishes. The most recent, sold-out pack included army stew for two, chicken noodle soup for two, three mung bean pancakes, beanshoot japchae noodles, garlic potatoes, sweet soy beans and nuts, kimchi pancake batter to cook at home and yakshik (a glutinous rice dessert). Add raw marinated blue swimmer crabs to your order when available – they’re hard to come by.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumchan 맘찬 (@mumchan.au)

Pop-Up

A weekend with Tom Sarafian

Tom Sarafian, former head chef of now-closed Bar Saracen, is popping up at two locations over the weekend. On Saturday he’s out the front of Hardware Club in the CBD cooking Armenian barbecued pork with grilled potatoes, toum, onions, parsley and sumac salad wrapped in bread. There will also be tubs of hummus available and Hardware Club chef and owner Nicola will cook his spaghetti assassina. From noon until sold out, takeaway cocktails and beers available. On Sunday Tom’s at Prior in Thornbury from 10am to 3pm, cooking kafta arayes, a Lebanese toasted pita bread sandwich filled with ground lamb, herbs and spices that’s served with labne and pickled cucumbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Sarafian (@tomsarafian)

Just Desserts

Matilda

159 Domain Road, South Yarra

If you want to eat your lockdown feelings, Matilda is making one hell of a version of s’mores. They’re replacing graham crackers with waffles and cooking the whole thing on the wood fire. It’s a little fancier than your campfire favourite, made with chocolate ganache, tangy lemon myrtle and melty marshmallow. Available from 8am to 4pm daily with a St. Ali coffee to go. Hello, breakfast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matilda 159 Domain (@matilda159domain)

Fusion & Fun

Hanoi Hannah

306 Glen Huntly Rd, Elsternwick

This Saturday only (aka tomorrow), one of Hanoi Hannah’s most popular dishes is hitting the curb. Between noon and 3pm you can order a banh xeo taco outside the Elsternwick location. Traditionally the Vietnamese crepe is eaten with herbs and nuoc mam dipping sauce, but the taco version is great for on-the-go eating. Choose between pork and prawn, tempura eggplant and turmeric and lemongrass-grilled fish. $12 a pop.