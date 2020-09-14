Sole traders thrown a lifeline as part of $290 million business package

Sole traders have been thrown a lifeline with the state government’s announcement of a $100 million Sole Trader Support Fund.

Announcing the package, Minister for Jobs and Precincts, Martin Pakula, said it will be accessible to those whose businesses are closed or heavily restricted under the second stage of the reopening plan.

Eligible sole traders will receive grants of $3000.

“We think that will support around 33,000 sole traders across the state,” Mr Pakula said.

The package comes after sole traders were excluded from the Business Support Fund package.

Traders in the accommodation and tourism, non-permitted retail, media and film production, fitness, creative studios, outdoor entertainment, private museum and gallery areas are expected to benefit from the plan.

Another $87.5 million will be given to councils and businesses outside of Melbourne’s CBD to make outdoor dining safe and practical.

Meanwhile, $58 million will go towards grants of up to $5000 to help businesses pay for outdoor furniture and equipment required to make the outdoor dining plan work.

Local councils will get $29.5 million to help them ensure the outdoor dining permit process is quick and simple.

It comes after the state government yesterday announced a $3 billion package in the form of cash grants, tax relief and cashflow.