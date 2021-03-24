3AW
Some Extinction Rebellion protesters could face jail time

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Some of the Extinction Rebellion protesters could face jail time.

The demonstrators have caused major disruption at three intersections in Melbourne’s CBD so far this week and further protests are planned over the next few days.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says as many as 20 arrests have been made and some are facing serious charges.

“At least three on Monday and three yesterday, off the top of my head, were charged and bailed with obstructing an emergency services worker – the indictable offence that is quite serious and carries up to five years’ imprisonment,” Mr Patton said.

“It’s not a joke.”

