Some of cricket’s biggest names could be playing in Melbourne’s suburbs this summer

Some of the greatest cricketers of all-time could line-up for a suburban cricket club in Melbourne this summer.

Mulgrave president Malin Pullenayegam told 3AW Afternoons Brian Lara, AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh were among the players who’d flagged interest in making an appearance in Victoria’s Eastern Cricket Association T20 competition.

It all centres around the fact the club’s coach and captain are former Sri Lankan superstars Sanath Jayasuriya and Tillakaratne Dilshan, opening discussions with the world-renowned names.

Dee Dee Dunleavy spoke with Malin Pullenayegam and Tillakaratne Dilshan on Wednesday to find out just how likely it is.

