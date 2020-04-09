Some of the bizarre and dumbfounding excuses people have given police before being fined
A man who told police he was out to buy a bottle of water in South Melbourne has been fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.
He was from Wantirna South.
Victoria Police conducted 1065 spot checks in the past 24 hours.
78 fines were issued.
Among those fines…
- A man intercepted driving in South Melbourne who claimed he was out to buy a bottle of water, despite residing in Wantirna South.
- Two men discovered in their car watching a movie in a public place.
- Six people fined for a prohibited gathering after being previously warned by police. The group claimed they were ‘just chilling’ when police arrived.
- Another group of four were fined for gathering illegally. The same group was warned by police earlier this week.
- Four people driving around aimlessly. Some occupants of the car tried to hide when they saw police.