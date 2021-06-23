3AW
Some of the disgusting behaviour Victoria’s vaccination staff are being subjected to

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Angry Victorians who’ve been told they’re not eligible for Pfizer vaccines or have been left frustrated by waiting times at vaccination hubs are lashing out at staff in a move that’s left Neil Mitchell appalled and stunned.

“I was staggered to hear this,” the 3AW Mornings host said on Wednesday.

Dr Cate Kelly, Chief Medical Officer at the Royal Melbourne hospital and head of their COVID-19 vaccination program, told Neil Mitchell the reports were sadly true.

She said frustration and anger was unfortunately spilling over, with staff attacked, spat at and in some cases racially abused by people who’d gone to get vaccinated and were unhappy with their experience.

“I do want to say that the majority of people who are attending are polite and cordial, but we do have a small proportion of people who’ve attended who’ve been loudly abusive, aggressive and threatening towards our staff,” she said.

“It’s very deflating for them and makes it really tricky for them to do their role as well as possible.”

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
