3AW
Some of the most surprising Census answers throughout history

06/08/2021
Dee Dee Dunleavy
The first official census was conducted 220 years ago in the UK.

While the earliest surveys have been destroyed, Australian Census forms still on record go back to 1901.

In the US and UK, they go back even further.

Spokesperson from Ancestry, Cassie Gilmartin, says when census forms began being filled out by the head of household, not transcribed, things got interesting!

Press PLAY below for some of the funniest and most surprising census answers throughout history

 

