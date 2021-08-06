Some of the most surprising Census answers throughout history

The first official census was conducted 220 years ago in the UK.

While the earliest surveys have been destroyed, Australian Census forms still on record go back to 1901.

In the US and UK, they go back even further.

Spokesperson from Ancestry, Cassie Gilmartin, says when census forms began being filled out by the head of household, not transcribed, things got interesting!

