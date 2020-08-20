Some people who have never had COVID-19 have cells that fight the virus

Up to half of people who have never been exposed to COVID-19 have immune cells which react to the virus, new research emerging around the world has shown.

Between 20 and 50 per cent of people who have not been exposed to COVID-19 have the immune cells, which recognise the virus and fight it.

Head of immunology and infectious diseases from the Australian National University, Professor David Tscharke, said the cells are created after some minor illnesses.

“The reason why you may or may not have them is because you’ve recently had a cold which is caused by one of four coronaviruses, which just go around our population all the time,” he told Ross and Russel.

“There are these four coronaviruses which we’ve known about, but no one cares about, because they give you a bit of a sniffle and you go about your day.”

The coronaviruses in question are similar enough to COVID-19 that the immune cells produced in response to contracting them can fight both viruses.

The new findings help to explain why some people who get COVID-19 do not show any symptoms.

Press PLAY below for more.