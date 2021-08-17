Some positive news on Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Australia is on track to have 80 per cent of eligible people fully-vaccinated by late November.

Earlier this month, professorial fellow in epidemiology at Melbourne University, Tony Blakely, told Neil Mitchell Australia needed to administer between 140,000 and 155,000 vaccine doses a day to reach the 80 per cent target by Christmas.

We’re smashing that.

In the past seven days, 1.6 million vaccine doses have been administered.

That’s a daily average of about 237,000 doses.

Yesterday was a record-breaking day for vaccination, with 279,465 people vaccinated nationwide.

If COVID-19 vaccinations continue at the current rate, Australia will reach the 80 per cent fully-vaccinated target on November 25.

