Some very convincing counterfeit $100 notes are circulating in Melbourne

Some convincing counterfeit $100 notes are circulating in Melbourne and 3AW Breakfast’s John Burns is in possession of one!

The notes are identical to genuine $100 bills when they’re new, but as they’re handled the difference between real and fake becomes obvious as the ink rubs off the counterfeit notes.

“It looks like it has gone through a washing machine,” Ross exclaimed when Burnso showed him the note.

Burnso got the note from a friend, who owns a Melbourne business. He said two of the fake notes were handed over to him last week.

Victoria Police say there have been no confirmed reports of counterfeit $100 notes in the state since 2015.

