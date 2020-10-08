Some public sector work permits being extended ‘until end of November’

Some public sector workplaces have been informed by email they’re getting their “approved worker” permits extended until the end of November.

Tom Elliott says he’s concerned that’s a sign Melbourne’s lockdown will be extended into next month.

Sally told 3AW Drive about the email on Thursday.

“We are conscious that the current worker permits are due to expire on Sunday,” the email read.

“To make ongoing management easier, the approved Permitted Worker Permits will be extended to the end of November.

“You will receive confirmation by the end of the week.”

