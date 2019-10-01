3AW
Someone has recreated We Will Rock You with 100+ famous movie and TV characters

2 hours ago
Ross and John

This is ridiculous but has really tickled Ross and John’s fancy.

Someone with far too much time on their hands has recreated the entirety of Queen’s We Will Rock You using more than 100 quotes from famous movie and TV scenes.

The YouTube video, made by someone known only as Badger, has caught the attention of no less than Queen guitarist Brian May, who shared it from his Facebook page.

Thanks to Paul Cashmere from Noise11 for alerting us to it!

