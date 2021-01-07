‘Something we haven’t seen before’: All eyes on Will Pucovski after Test debut

All eyes were on young Victorian Will Pucovski as he made his Test debut against India at the SCG today.

Fox Sport’s Tom Morris explained, in his view, what makes the 22-year-old a prodigy and his appeal.

He told Matt Granland and Jimmy Bartel on Sportsday Pucovski would cope well with the pressure.

“Will Pucovski’s pure glut of runs, is something we haven’t really seen before, since probably Ricky Ponting, at a junior level.

“He has this natural, great almost soft, self-assurance.”

